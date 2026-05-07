Dominica launches full investigation after devastating Roseau fire damages 10 buildings

The fire which engulfed the capital city yesterday impacted Bobby’s Bar, Jim’s Cuisine and Family Chinese Restaurant, while attorney Joshua Francis also reportedly suffered major losses after his law chambers were damaged in the blaze.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has launched a full investigation into the recent fires in Roseau following the latest blaze on early Wednesday which damaged up to ten buildings and displaced several families and businesses, announced Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit. He said that his administration stands firmly with the affected families and businesses, adding that, “We understand the trauma and uncertainty that come with such devastating loss.”

The fire which engulfed the capital city yesterday impacted Bobby’s Bar, Jim’s Cuisine and Family Chinese Restaurant, while attorney Joshua Francis also reportedly suffered major losses after his law chambers were damaged in the blaze.

While speaking during a recent press conference, PM Skerrit addressed the incident, noting that it ‘caused severe and extensive destruction’. “This latest fire affected ten buildings, eight of which were severely damaged which left families displaced and business owners facing the loss of their livelihoods. Two additional structures sustained minor damage,” he stressed.

He further assured that the fire and emergency services responded swiftly and professionals and commended every officer and volunteer who placed themselves in harm's way to contain the blaze and protect lives and property.

Not only this, but the Dominican leader noted that the relevant social support agencies are being mobilised to provide immediate assistance and they will ensure that those impacted receive the support they need during this difficult time.

According to him, this is a deeply ‘troubling pattern’ they are now witnessing, saying that this is the second significant fire in the city within a very short span of time. He emphasised that this is not something any responsible government can ignore or dismiss as it is a matter that demands urgent and serious attention and investigation.

So while investigations are already underway, the Government of Dominica will mandate a full and comprehensive investigation into these incidents, including the causes, circumstances, and any factor that may have contributed to them, he stated.

He said the government owes this level of accountability to the affected families, the business community and every citizen who calls Roseau home. PM Skerrit also stressed the need for stronger fire safety measures, improved enforcement and better protection of lives and property across the capital city.

The Prime Minister also praised the fire and ambulance services for quickly launching a public education campaign aimed at raising awareness about fire prevention, safety practices and emergency preparedness among residents and business owners.

The Government of Dominica remains committed to the safety, security, and well-being of every citizen and resident of this country, and I assure all of you that we will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, he added.

Meanwhile, Roseau Central Parliamentary Representative Melissa Poponne Skerrit also addressed the matter during the press conference and described the incident as devastating and confirming that the affected area spanned an entire block between Kennedy Avenue and Great Marlborough Street.

She stated that several families and business owners lost almost everything in the blaze, with many only managing to escape with the clothes they had on at the time. According to her, among those impacted were an infant and several adults, all of whom have since been relocated to safe accommodations in Roseau and Pottersville.

The parliamentary representative said her team has already begun providing initial support including food and clothing to those displaced by the fire. She also revealed that only one of the affected buildings was insured which makes recovery even more difficult for many of the victims.

She further noted that investigators have not yet ruled out any possible causes such as electrical faults or arson. She further pointed to concerns about unsafe electrical wiring in some of Roseau’s older buildings, especially following makeshift repairs made after Hurricane Maria.

She added that discussions are already underway with DOMLEC which is the electrical division and city officials to assess unsafe wiring and abandoned buildings in Roseau Central in an effort to prevent future disasters.