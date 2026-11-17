The weekly schedule includes two arrivals on November 17, bringing 4,363 passengers to the island, while no cruise ships are scheduled to call between November 18 and 20.

Dominica: Dominica is projecting a total of 10,845 cruise passengers across six ship calls scheduled between November 16 and November 22, 2026.

The highest number of cruise passengers to visit the island is set for November 22, 2026 with the MV Mein Schiff 2 arriving at the Roseau Cruise Berth at 7:30 a.m.

According to the schedule, the ship is expected to carry 2,894 passengers and will depart the island at 7 p.m.

The week began on 16 November 2026 with two arrivals. MV Azamara Journey brought 764 passengers to the Roseau Cruise Berth. It arrived at 8 a.m. and departed at 6 p.m.

MV Aurora docked at the Woodbridge Bay Berth with 1,824 passengers, arriving at 7 a.m. and leaving at 6 p.m.

For November 17, 2026 two additional cruise ships are scheduled. The first being the MV Rhapsody of the Seas arriving at the Roseau Cruise Berth with 2,110 passengers.

The second ship will be the MV Marella Explorer 2 arriving at the Woodbridge Bay Berth with 2,253 passengers. Both ships will arrive at 8 a.m and will leave at 6 p.m.

The two ships make 17 November the busiest day of the week, with 4,363 passengers combined.

MV Viking Sea is scheduled to call on November 21, 2026 with 1,000 passengers. It is due at the Roseau Cruise Berth at 7:30 a.m. and will depart at 6 p.m.

There are no calls scheduled on 18, 19 or 20 November 2026.

The schedule falls within the 2026-27 cruise season, which opened on October 8, 2026 when Rhapsody of the Seas called at Roseau. Discover Dominica has said nearly 270 calls and more than 475,000 visitors are expected over the season.

That follows a strong 2025-26 season. Dominica recorded 409,761 cruise visitors between October 2025 and April 2026, a 23 per cent increase on the previous season and its best cruise performance since 2010/2011, according to figures presented by the Discover Dominica Authority. Total visitor arrivals rose to 496,635 in 2025, up from 432,989 in 2024.