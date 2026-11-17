The Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard joined the search operation after local divers and emergency personnel spent hours looking for the missing tourist.

Jamaica: A 20-year-old American tourist has died after falling into the water while trying to assist his mother at the Blue Hole attraction near Ocho Rios, in St. Ann, on November 14, 2026.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Wade Conner, a 20-year-old landscaper from Illinois, USA. He was on a vacation with his relatives in St. James at a resort.

Police officers noted that Conner’s mother fell near the top of the falls around 1:15 p.m and Conner attempted to assist her. However, he slipped and fell into the water himself.

Local divers began an intensive search, and eventually police and fire department personnel assisted. A four member team from the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard arrived shortly after 5 p.m. and found Conner soon after.



Conner’s body was turned over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force and taken to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The family was set to leave Jamaica on November 15, 2026. The identity and condition of Conner’s mother has not been disclosed by authorities.

The incident has raised serious concerns on social media , where one user commented, “Tourist visitors who visit Jamaica must only swim. Jump off. Play where the locals are playing, doing the dive off and use of the water falls and swim hole. Watch them and follow them local.”

Another user commented, “Condolences to the family in this difficult time. I am lost of words to say this must be heartbreaking. I am feeling you all pain and praying for healing and comfort.”

The death came five days after a 70-year-old German cruise passenger, Lothar Roth, died following an incident at Dunn’s River Falls, another major attraction in St. Ann.

Past incidents have also happened at the Blue Hole. In April 2026, the body of a 46-year-old Mexican man named Javier Santos Solano was found after going missing while swimming there.