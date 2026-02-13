Dainisha Eusebe crowned Miss Dominica 2026

Dominica: Twenty-four-year-old Dainisha Eusebe, representing Grandbay, has been crowned the official winner of the Miss Dominica Pageant 2026. The event was held on Thursday, February 12, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Carnival City, under the theme “Bouyon Bloom,” honouring Bouyon music and its artists.

Sheraine Mills was named first runner-up, while Sanchia Tyson secured the second runner-up position. Mills, 24, represented Jimmit and St Joseph, while Tyson, the youngest contestant at 19, represented Crayfish River in the Kalinago Territory.

The other two contestants of the Miss Dominica Pageant 2026 were Daina Graneau (23) of the Atkinson/Kalinago Territory and Darna Eugene (22), representing Mahaut.

The five participants graced the opening stage along with Tanisha Balson, who has been crowned Miss Dominica 2025 & Miss OECS 2026. They competed against each other in 5 rounds - Interview, National Spectacular Costume, Talent, Swimwear, and Evening Wear.

Winners of each individual round

Best Response to Question: Dainisha Eusebe

Best Costume: Dainisha Eusebe

Best In Costume : Sheraine Mills

Best Swimwear: Daina Graneau

Best In Swimwear: Dainisha Eusebe

Best Talent: Sheraine Mills

Best Evening Wear: Daina Graneau

Best in evening wear: Daina Graneau

Platform for each contestant

Dainisha Eusebe’s platform was “Animal Welfare: Advocating for humane treatment of animals”. She wore a fabulous outfit with ruffles and a sparkly heart shaped head piece in round two. In round three, she impressed with her passionate guitar performance and also looked stunning in a green leaf designed swimwear in round 4. Eusebe wore a black feathery gown in round 5.

Darna Eugene spoke on the platform “Embracing confidence through sustainable style”. She displayed her culture with her costume in round two, followed by a confident performance using a spiral dancing poll in round three. In the next round, she wore a holographic swimwear and a stunning pink dress in round five.

Sheraine Mills’ platform was “Breaking the stigma, empowering women to confidently confront PCOS”. She wore a sun-inspired costume in round two and took the stage with a unique red paint on white for round three. Mills wore a green swimwear in round four and a beautiful baby blue gown in the final round.

Daina Graneau stunned everyone in a white dress with colorful feathers in round two and a very stylish black outfit in round three. She wore green swimwear that was beaded in round 4 and a very dramatic red gown with a high slit in the last round.

Sanchia Tyson was in a bright red one piece with red feathers and a golden headpiece in the second round. In round three, she went for a traditional look and delivered a great performance. It was followed by a pink holographic swimwear in round four and a unique red gown in round five.