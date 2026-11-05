PM Drew cites $54M for STEP workers as Government plans path to permanent jobs

The Prime Minister also highlighted household assistance, tax reductions, electricity subsidies and healthcare investments while addressing economic challenges facing St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is working on a comprehensive plan to improve the lives of the people on the STEP programme, including a transition into permanent employment.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced during the special edition The Roundtable with the members of the media, on Thursday, November 5. During the address he outlined a wide range of cost-of-living relief measures and healthcare improvements.

PM Drew said the government is “mindful to do more” for the people as the war in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine push up fuel and inflation.

STEP plan

PM Drew noted that $54 million has been allocated to the Skills Training and Empowerment Programme (STEP) in 2026, as the participants additionally received increased wages through the programme.

He said he has asked the Financial Secretary to look into the fact that STEP participants cannot access mortgages. He added that the transition into permanent employment is part of the plan and certainly does not mean ending STEP.

Cost-of-living relief

PM Drew reported that the government has put more disposable income in people’s hands, as he listed these measures:

an 8% salary increase for civil servants, followed by further increases in the years after.

a raised minimum wage from 9 Dollars.

$36.6 million in direct assistance through the Budget Boost wallet in the first six months of 2025.

a cut in standard VAT from 17% to 13%, with most VAT days costing the government at least $2 million.

about $80 million spent subsidising electricity by June 2026.

a cut in the gasoline excise tax at a cost of $1.2 million.

a 50% cut in the customs service charge.

heavily subsidised LPG, with the 100-pound cylinder cheapest in the OECS.

He mentioned that the United States is the largest producer of fossil fuels and that international prices are going up.

CBI and the economy

The Prime Minister noted that the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme is the most challenging issue facing the economy as it is a fragile industry.

He said the previous administration left the economy entirely dependent on CBI, and that his administration followed the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA).

Drew noted that the government began planning the economy without being dependent on CBI, which has been under threat for a very long time.

“This government has not looked for excuses, but for opportunities,” PM Drew said.

Healthcare and the opposition

The Prime Minister called onto the opposition to come to the table and together on healthcare. He said most people die in hospitals, and noted that this becomes “fodder” for the opposition.

He further stated, “If they want to talk, talk with me.”

Drew also mentioned that the opposition did not have a children’s medical fund when Team Unity was in government.

He reported that over 152 children have been saved through the Children’s Medical Fund. He also cited the investments the government has done under the health sector:

five new ambulances, costing $1.7 million.

a repaired hospital roof.

26 specialists, a CT scan and a digitised A&E department.

final touches under way on the MRI building, with a specialist having arrived to fit it out. Drew said he will take the media to see it.

eye surgeries at JNF Hospital, none of which were done before 2022, after $1.5 million in equipment and a fitted-out clinic.

PM Drew noted that the last maternal death at the JNF Hospital was almost two years ago. He said the government and the medical staff try to preserve every single life.

“We try to preserve every life. We fight hard,” he said.

He added that when they save lives they don’t make it politics. “We don’t make politics,” PM Drew noted.

The Prime Minister also referred to his own illness, noting that when he issued a statement at the time, the opposition “made all kinds of songs and dances.”

He mentioned that when the leaders of opposition were in the hospital, he never said anything negative and has always wished them well.

“The prime ministership is not mine, it is of the people,” Drew said, adding that he holds the office for some time, however it is not permanent, as he is on duty for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. He acknowledged there are challenges but said the government is working to improve for a better future of St. Kitts and Nevis.