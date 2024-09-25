3 females, including two teens, go missing in Grenada: Public urged to assist

Grenada: Two teenagers aged 14 and 15 and another female in her mid twenties are reported to go missing one day apart in Grenada. The police officials are called out the general public to assist them in locating Kylie Hyacinth, Blessen Salfarlie and Shermin Parker.



According to the information, Shermin Parker is a Jamaican national and resided at Bathway, St Patrick in Grenada. She left her residence at Bathway on Wednesday, September 18 and has not been seen or heard from her host since then.



The police reported that she was last seen wearing an orange top and black leggings and was nowhere to be found.



Another teenager who is a 14 year old Kylie Hyacinth of Beausejour, St George is around 5 feet seven inches in height and is of slim built having light skin complexion, brown eyes and wear natural hair braided in cornrow style. She left her home on Thursday, September 19 and has not returned since then.



It is said that she was last seen wearing an orange t shirt with a pair of short leopard print tights.



Another teenager 15 year old Blessen Salfarlie of Beaulieu, St George is approximately four feet six inches in height and is of medium built having brown skin tone, brown eyes and wears a mohawk cornrow hairstyle.



She also left her home on Thursday and was last seen on Saturday, September 21 around Grenville, St Andrew wearing a Hawaiian shirt along with a pair of three-quarter colourful pants and a pair of white Air Force sneakers.



While the police are also conducting their investigations to locate the three females but they are calling upon anyone who may have seen them anywhere to report their nearby police station at the earliest or contact Central Police Station at 440-2244, CID at 440-3921, Police Emergency at 911, Police Hotline at 444-1958.