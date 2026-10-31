St. Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew chairs Cabinet meetings as 2027 Budget Estimates begin

Cabinet Ministers and senior officials are reviewing ministry funding requests, development priorities and current government spending as preparations begin for the Federation’s 2027 National Budget.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis started its Budget Estimates Committee Meetings for the fiscal year 2027 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments discussed to assist in formulating the Federation’s 2027 National Budget.

The meetings and discussions are being held at the conference room at the Ministry of Finance, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Terrance Drew.

Line Ministers have presented their proposed programmes, priorities and planned spendings for the coming fiscal year.

The ministers have outlined the amount of funding that they would require and the amount of funds that have been allocated to each ministry for infrastructural development and national growth.

The reports also include the plans, policies and schemes that each ministry intends to launch and implement.

These meetings have also provided an opportunity to evaluate how the current budget is performing. Officials are also discussing the main highlights and successes, how public resources are being used and where improvements can be made.

Dr. Drew reportedly used the meetings as an opportunity to review how the funds are being used in the current 2026 year.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the positives and negatives of the current Government policies, plans and programmes and how they have affected the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis.

An analysis was also done to determine where inefficiencies are occurring within the Government, where there is wastage and where the strategic gaps are present and require large changes.

Once the line ministries have presented their reports, there will be an evaluation. This will also include an evaluation of the needs of the ministry and dependency upon Government funds.

This will give the Government a better understanding of the amount of funding that will be needed by each ministry for the national needs.

The Estimates Committee meetings are a crucial part of the national budget process. It allows the Government to understand the needs of each minister, set priorities and ensure that the spending proposals are in line with the 2027 development agenda.

No figures have been released regarding the budget and no date has been set for when the budget will be presented.