PM Drew thanks St. Kitts and Nevis for prayers during thanksgiving service after stroke recovery

Dr. Drew described a vision of a world “burning” but still connected to heaven, which he interpreted as a sign that God had not abandoned humanity and that hope remained for the world.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The national thanksgiving service for the recovery of Prime Minister Fr. Terrance Drew was held on October 25, under the theme, “Praise On The Green: A Nation Gives Thanks.”

The service lasted for over four hours and included worship, prayers by clerics and music by Gospel musicians. Government officials and the citizens gave thanks for the Prime Minister’s recovery and welcomed him back to the Federation.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew addressed the crowd and also gave his first detailed insight into his illness.

He noted that it was not himself that initiated the service, it was God. He expressed his gratitude to the medical staff at Joseph N. France General Hospital and overseas facilities, who helped him throughout his recovery.

PM Drew explained that he had suffered from a tear in his left vertebral artery as a result of neck massage and said that he did not lose consciousness.

However, he noted that he had always maintained good blood pressure, cholesterol and overall health despite the busy schedule.

In September, PM Drew confirmed that he had suffered a stroke in late August and had been discharged from a Florida hospital to continue his recovery.

Beyond the medical details, most of his address was spiritual. He told the audience that God had spoken to him personally whilst he was unwell. He said he was asked if he had been searching for God in his life and if his intention were good whilst on earth.

He also described a vision of the world “burning” yet still connected to heaven. PM Drew said he took this as a sign that God has not abandoned humanity and that there is still hope.

Dr. Drew concluded by encouraging citizens to continue to pray and search for God whilst keeping their intentions good. He said he would continue to do his work.

Following his speech, Church leaders and Cabinet members joined him on stage for an anointing prayer. Blessings were called upon his leadership. Music followed with songs of survival and being saved by God.

The service was opened by an Evangelist, who introduced herself and welcomed the Prime Minister, Government Ministers, Pastors and Clergy, and people who were watching the live stream from their homes around the world.

She said, “This is a celebration, not a funeral!”

After singing the National Anthem, a time of quiet reflection was taken for those who have passed away recently. A prayer was said for those families who are grieving.

The service concluded with a final prayer for St. Kitts and Nevis and a message for people to reflect on their spiritual journey.