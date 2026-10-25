PM Drew returns to St. Kitts and Nevis after stroke recover, thanks nation for prayers

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew received a warm welcome at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Saturday, October 24, following medical treatment overseas.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew returned home on Saturday, October 24, 2026 following medical treatment and recovery overseas after suffering a stroke in August. He was welcomed by members of the Federal Cabinet, family, friends and supporters at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

The Prime Minister arrived aboard an American Airlines flight, accompanied by his wife and was greeted with warm embraces from Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Cabinet ministers and other government officials.

Addressing the gathering shortly after his arrival, PM Drew expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their prayers, encouragement and support throughout his recovery.

"The most critical thing in all of this for me was your prayers. Your prayers held me," he told those gathered at the airport.

The Prime Minister also thanked his wife and family for standing beside him during the difficult period. He extended his appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Joseph N. France General Hospital, medical professionals in Martinique and Miami and the diplomatic missions that assisted him during his treatment.

He particularly acknowledged Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley who served as Acting Prime Minister in his absence and praised the Federal Cabinet for ensuring that government operations continued without interruption.

PM Drew said he had completed his medical rehabilitation and received clearance from his doctors to resume his responsibilities.

"So by my doctor's orders, I'm getting back to work. But by God's permission, I am healed," he declared.

During his address, the Prime Minister described his recovery as a deeply spiritual experience and repeatedly credited his faith in God and the prayers of the nation for helping him through the health crisis.

He recalled undergoing consultations with medical specialists and said doctors had been satisfied with his progress. He also revealed that he had not required surgery and had regained his ability to walk within a relatively short period.

Despite negative speculation surrounding his condition, PM Drew said he held no resentment towards those who had questioned his recovery. Instead, he emphasised the importance of gratitude, forgiveness and national unity.

He encouraged citizens to continue praying for one another and to remain united amid economic and international challenges affecting countries around the world.

Premier Brantley welcomes Prime Minister home

Premier of Nevis and Leader of His Majesty's Loyal Opposition, Mark Brantley, also welcomed the Prime Minister's return through a message shared on Facebook.

"As Premier of Nevis and as Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, I am delighted to welcome home our Prime Minister the Honourable Dr Terrance Drew," Brantley stated.

"I am grateful that Jehovah God, the Great Physician, has touched and healed him and I look forward to his continued work in Nation building," he added.

His message joined the expressions of goodwill extended to PM Drew from across the Federation following his return.