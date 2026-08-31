2026-09-27 08:08:31
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CPL 2026: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons move top after rain washes out clash with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons earned one point after their rain-abandoned match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, moving to the top of the CPL 2026 points table with nine points.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

The 21st Match of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons reportedly ended with ‘no result’ as it had been abandoned with a toss due to rain.

Both the teams claimed one point each, recording a total of 9 points for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, placing them at the top position on the CPL 2026 Points table. Patriots, however, remain at the seventh place on the points table with three points.

The Caribbean Premier League 2026 Points Table & Team Standings, as of August 30, 2026:

Teams

M

W

L

T

N/R

PTS

NRR

Series Form

Next

For

Against

1

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

ABF

8

4

3

0

1

9

-0.371

W

W

L

W

NR

vs

TKR

,

GAW

1032/126.0

1006/117.3


2

St Lucia Kings

SLK

7

4

3

0

0

8

0.081

W

L

L

W

W

vs

STKNP

,

BT

,

GAW

1097/124.0

1068/121.5


3

Jamaica Kingsmen

JAK

8

4

4

0

0

8

0.052

W

W

L

W

W

vs

GAW

,

BT

1327/153.2

1266/147.1


4

Guyana Amazon Warriors

GAW

3

3

0

0

0

6

2.991

W

W

W

vs

TKR

,

JAK

,

STKNP

396/42.1

384/60.0


5

Trinbago Knight Riders

TKR

6

2

4

0

0

4

-0.072

L

L

L

W

L

vs

GAW

,

ABF

,

BT

864/104.3

891/106.5


6

Barbados Tridents

BT

4

2

2

0

0

4

-0.811

W

W

L

L

vs

STKNP

,

TKR

,

SLK

635/78.0

652/72.5


7

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

STKNP

6

1

4

0

1

3

-0.738

W

L

L

L

NR

vs

BT

,

SLK

,

GAW

719/92.4

803/94.3


The match was scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2026 at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the toss and the playing eleven for the team included, Evin Lewis, Amir Jangoo, Hasan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan, Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Joshua James, Alzarri Joseph, Sufyan Moqim, and Jayden Seales.

Playing eleven for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots included, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Dasun Shanaka, Jason Holder, Wanindu Hasaranga, Navin Bidaisee, Naseem Shah, Jeremiah Louis, Waqar Salamkheil.

The match Umpires were, Carl Tuckett and Zahid Bassarath, TV Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite, Reserve Umpire: Chris Wright and Match Referee: Reon King.

The 22nd Match of the series is scheduled for August 31, 2026, between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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