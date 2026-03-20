Breaking: Belize double murder leaves two dead and several injured

Police say at least three people were injured in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital, but their conditions remain unknown.

Belize: A double murder has just been reported in San Pedro Town in Ambergris Caye, Belize District. Police have shared that the victims are a man and a woman. One of the dead has been identified as Karim Espat, while the second victim’s identity is not yet known.

According to the police officials, several people were injured in the shooting incident with three confirmed. They have been taken to a nearby local hospital for immediate treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The shooting took place in a tourist and local favorite area. Reports of the incident have raised concern among the residents and visitors. Law enforcement has confirmed the double homicide, while many details are still not shared with the public.

Police are requesting any individual, who may have seen or heard something, to come forward. The probe is still active as more details will be shared by the authorities soon.

People living in the community are already scared for their safety due to the rising crime in the nation. Minie Young said, “So much awful things happening since lent started. The devil is really busy. People use to respect lent. Now they don't. God isn't please with us. People need to find God an pray. Stop being selfish an self-centered. God please have mercy on us. Bless our family's. In Jesus precious name amen.”

Glenda Brown stated, “Superstitions. These things happen anytime of year. Lent or no lent , there are times when the violence just surges,” while Shirl Sher Lewis Flowers said, “Must friends killing friends.”