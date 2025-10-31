Boyfriend brutally beats girlfriend after finding love letter in Belize, charged

After finding a love letter from another man in his girlfriend’s purse, he reportedly became frantic and confronted her about it.

Belize: 30-year-old Isaiah Willacey Jr. has been charged for beating up his girlfriend over a love letter from another man. According to sources, the alleged heated argument over a love letter that turned violent took place on Tuesday, October 21, at the girlfriend’s Buttonwood Bay home.

This came after Willacey Jr. searched his girlfriend’s purse and found a love letter from a man identified only as “Mark.” After discovering and reading the love letter, Willacey Jr. reportedly became frantic and began confronting his girlfriend about it.

During the confrontation, his girlfriend reportedly told him that the love letter he found was from a man with whom she used to speak to while she was single.

Willacey Jr. did not believe what his girlfriend was telling him and turned violent, beating his girlfriend in the face, punching her in the face and ribs and kicking her up, before fleeing the scene with her iPhone and $100 in cash.

The woman subsequently reported the incident to the police, which led to the arrest and charging of Willacey Jr. for harm. However, when the two later appeared at the station, the assaulted woman stated that she no longer wished to press charges or pursue the matter further. Her request was denied by the police, and the case proceeded to court, where Willacey Jr. was granted bail in the sum of $700. He is scheduled to return to court on November 25.

Citizens of Belize have taken to Facebook to rally behind the assaulted girlfriend with a user Azzor Requena stating, “I’m really glad the police denied her request to cancel, lord knows she might have been fearing for her life, or potentially threatened to go drop the charges.”

While another citizen Alek Alexson questioning the woman’s motives wrote, “He was wrong to hit her and I strongly condemn that, but no one is asking why a love letter from another man is in her purse. If you have a man; why have a love letter from another man in your purse? Was she moving foolishly, sneaky or looking forward to it?”