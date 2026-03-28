Belize: Two teens rescued after being pulled underwater at Bullet Free Falls

The teens were swimming in the river when the older boy suddenly felt something grab his foot, pulling him under the water.

Belize: Two teenage boys were pulled into the river in Bullet Free Falls by strong currents while they were swimming on Friday, March 27, 2026. Both the teens were saved by the locals and were left unharmed.

The boys - 15 and 13 years olds respectively, were swimming in the river, when suddenly the older of the two said that something was grabbing his foot. He said that it was pulling him under the water. “It felt like someone grabbed my foot and dragged me down,” said the 15-year old.

He struggled and tried to free himself from the force, but felt a strong pull from beneath. The 13-year old rushed to help his friend, but got stuck there as well. He said that he also felt some force pulling him down in the water.

Both the boys started panicking and screamed for help as they continued to struggle to stay afloat. Their calls were heard by nearby residents, who rushed to the river and helped get the boys out just in time.

No serious injuries were sustained by the boys, but they are deeply affected by the event as they fought for their life at that moment. Residents said that the river has very strong currents and is also deep in many areas.

Some think the boys were caught in a dangerous underwater current, while others believe that the event is odd and hard to explain. Several questions have been raised by the locals, as they worry about their safety in the river.

One of the locals, Daniela Pariente, said, “That’s what a current feels like. Don’t ever underestimate a river. I have never stepped foot in one. Don’t think I will either.”

Some people are tying the incident to spiritual and religious beliefs. Polfina Choco said, “My old grandmother used to say that b4 you go into rivers, caves or jungles; u have to ask permission to the spiritual owners of those things. I grew up believing it.”