Belize: Teenager assaulted by secret admirer who broke into her home after rejection

Belize: A teenager was assaulted by a man in his early twenties after the girl reportedly rejected his proposal for friendship. In the police complaint, the 16-year-old girl said that she received a message from a person who identified himself as “Jun”, who expressed to have a crush on her.

Teenager outlined the entire matter and said that she received a WhatsApp message around midnight on Sunday from someone identifying himself as “Jun.” In the message, he expressed that he had a crush on her and wanted to talk. Despite her attempts to end the communication by blocking his number after repeated calls and messages, the man tried other attempts to assault her, further escalating the situation.

The teenager recounted that she fell asleep but woke around 2:00 a.m. to the sound of footsteps coming from her living room and hallway. She noticed her bedroom door, which she had closed before sleeping, was now open. Pretending to remain asleep, she said she suddenly felt someone touch her buttocks.

Startled, she jumped up and saw a figure fleeing from her room. The incident was reported to the police with the help of her mother. Investigators are working on the case as they prepare charges against the accused.

A 23-year-old man from the Arizona area, Belize allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl after she reportedly rejected his pleas for friendship. The incident took place around midnight on Sunday with the victim alleging that the male was an unknown and a ‘secret admirer’.

According to the police officials of Teakettle Village, they have detained a 23-year-old man from the Arizona area in relation to the allegations of burglary and sexual assault of the victim. The police added that the suspect is expected to face formal charges next week.

Despite her several attempts to end the communication by blocking his number after repeated calls and messages, the situation escalated. The teenager recalled that she fell asleep but woke up around 2 am to the sound of footsteps coming from her living room and hallway.

She added that bedroom door, which she had closed before sleeping, was now open. According to her, she got scared and pretended to remain asleep when suddenly she felt someone touching her buttocks. The victim became shocked following which she jumped up from her bed and started to shout and saw a figure fleeing from her room.

Also, the victim noted that hearing her shout, her mother came to her room and was shocked to know the incident. She is also still unaware how the suspect was able to enter the premises and suspects that he might have been keeping checks of the house since several days.

The incident was later reported to the police with the help of the victim’s mother and investigators said that they are working on the case as they prepare charges against the accused.

It is further said that the stranger was caught on CCTV camera entering the 16-year-old's residence which assisted the police in identifying him and making the arrests within just a week of the report being made.