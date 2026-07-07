Belize: Hit-and-Run victim’s family demands justice after driver granted bail

The victim’s family is demanding justice, stronger charges and help with mounting medical bills after police granted bail to the driver accused of fleeing the scene following the crash.

Belize: An elderly woman was hospitalised after she was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident in the Hillview area of Santa Elena on Friday night. Her family is now demanding justice after the suspected driver has been granted bail.

According to police reports, a 55-year-old woman was riding her bike when she was hit by a truck. She was wearing a reflective safety vest but still sustained severe head injuries. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains under medical care.

The Belize Police Department said that the driver was a Hillview resident, who fled the scene after the crash but was later detained after officers visited the individual’s house. The driver was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and had a child in the vehicle. The suspect was later granted police bail on Sunday, July 5.

The victim’s family said that they are against the driver’s release and that they think stronger action should be taken. They are demanding justice, proper charges, and help in covering the woman’s increasing medical bills.

Relatives describe the victim as a hard working Christian woman, who was earning money by looking after an elderly resident. They said that she always put on a reflective vest while cycling at night to increase her visibility to motorsists and believed that she had taken every precaution to stay safe.

The family also claimed that the driver has not contacted them or offered any support since the incident.

As of now, the Santa Elena police have not released any public statement on the investigation.

Many netizens are sharing their prayers for the woman’s speedy recovery on social media, while agreeing with her family for stricter punishment against the driver. One local said, “This lady deserve justice. Pray for the relevant authorities to do their job and shed more light on this matter.”

Another person questioned, “Why they don't say his name? He must have good connection with some big time.”