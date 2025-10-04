Belize and St Vincent welcome first citizens under landmark CARICOM Indefinite Stay Policy

Belize received its first recipient from Barbados on October 2, marking a historic moment, just a day after the launch of the initiative on Wednesday, October 1.

Caribbean: A significant milestone was marked in the history of regional travel for CARICOM nationals on October 2, 2025 as Belize and St Vincent and the Grenadines became the first two countries to implement the "Indefinite Stay" CARICOM Agreement, a landmark deal allowing citizens of participating nations to live, work, and travel freely among member states.

The four CARICOM nations which decided to come into an agreement of free movement including Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines have already begun welcoming citizens into their respective countries after they present a valid passport upon arrival.

According to the information, Belize received its first recipient from Barbados on October 2, marking a historic moment, just a day after the launch of the initiative on Wednesday, October 1. The first recipient whose name remains undisclosed arrived in Belize with only a passport serving as the sole verification document required for entry.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines also welcomed a group of Barbadian nationals who were among the first to be granted indefinite stay entry by the Immigration Department, after presenting their valid passports.

Upon arrival, the individuals received their indefinite stay stamps at the Argyle International Airport, marking the start of a new era in regional integration. This stamp allows citizens to move freely without visas or work permits, further opening the door for the citizens of the partner nations to live and work in the 4 countries freely, building a stronger, more connected Caribbean community.

The necessary provisions and regulations to implement this policy were included in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Immigration and Restrictions Act, 2025, which was passed in Parliament on Monday, September 29.

The full implementation of the CARICOM free movement agreement represents a major milestone in regional cooperation and integration, aimed at enhancing economic opportunities and mobility for Caribbean nationals.

With the agreement having just days since its enactment on October 1, the citizens of the four CARICOM countries consisting of Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have already begun benefitting the free movement exchange with just the small price of presenting a valid CARICOM passport upon arrival that will grant any citizen of the four countries an indefinite stay status. The new CARICOM Free Movement of Persons Agreement has already begun to benefit both the nationals and the respective countries.