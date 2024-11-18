In her speech at COP 29, CSG Patricia Scotland added that the initiative will empower their capacity for the management of space debris.

Patricia Scotland, a Secretary General of the Commonwealth unveiled the “Common Space” initiative for space debris management and disaster resilience at COP 29. She shared the vision of the Commonwealth for space technology and talked about the resilience future of the upcoming generation.

In her speech at COP 29, CSG Patricia Scotland added that the initiative will empower their capacity for the management of space debris. She noted that they wanted to harness space technology for global good, and a brighter future for the younger generation.

She noted, "The Commonwealth’s Common Space Initiative leads in space debris management, disaster resilience and capacity building.” She also indicated the partnership with UNOOSA for harnessing the space technology and added,” Together with UNOOSA, we can harness space technology for global good.”

CSG Patricia Scotland emphasizes equality

CSG Patricia Scotland emphasized the need for international agreements that will ensure equity and sovereign equality for the countries most affected. At the margins of the COP 29, she took the opportunity to outline the climate finance access and offered the support of the Commonwealth for building climate resilience, including leveraging geospatial and Artificial Intelligence.

She also talked about the trade and trade-aligned climate measures including carbon pricing, critical mineral value chains and other matters of concerns on different platforms of the COP 29.

Further, at the leaders’ summit of the small island developing states on Climate Change, CSG Patricia Scotland called on the international community to deliver climate finance promises to the Sustainable Island Developing States.

CSG Scotland opened the summit and said that for the most vulnerable nations, climate finance is a lifeline and at the “Finance COP,” the world must deliver on its promises to its Sustainable Developing States.

She noted, "If you look at our small states, they are paying back 18 times more in debt repayments than they receive in terms of assistance.” She also addressed the COP 29 Daily Show during COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Diplomatic Meetings at COP 29

At the margins of COP 29, CSG Scotland met with a series of diplomatic leaders and talked about several exchanges of multilateral ties. She had a crucial discussion with Ibrahima Cheikh Diong on operationalizing the loss and damage fund, working in close partnership with the climate finance advisers CCFAH to support Commonwealth countries with climate change costs and extreme weather events.

She also had a very productive meeting with UN Assistant Secretary-General for youth affairs, Felipe Paullier at COP 29. They aligned their efforts to advance youth mainstreaminng and are deeply committed to strengthening youth engagement through robust collaboration.

CSG Scotland had an inspiring exchange with Sadhguru on the margins of COP 29 and spoke about the essential role of soil healrth in climate resilience. She also discussed the significance of sustainable land management for a prosperous future.

She also meets with Sam Cheptoris, Minister of Water & Environment, Uganda at COP 29. “We discussed Commonwealth climate finance access CCFAH and data driven opportunities for building climate resilience, including leveraging geospatial & AI.”

She expressed delight in meeting with Asterio Appi, Minister for CCNR, Naru at COP 29 and noted that they talked about Commonwealth upport via CCFAH for access to climate finance & science based adaptation efforts for Small Island Sates, including AI and geospatial data.