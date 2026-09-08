Belize: 59-year-old motorcyclist dies following collision at Red Bank Junction

Assistant Superintendent Stacy Smith said police found the motorcyclist injured beside his motorcycle after a collision involving a Toyota Tundra pickup truck at Red Bank Junction.

Belize: A motorcyclist died on Saturday, September 6, 2026, in a collision at the junction of Red Bank Road and the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway.

According to the reports, the victim has been identified as a fifty-nine-year-old Nery Campbell, who was a Guatemalan labourer, a resident of Red Bank Village.

Assistant Superintendent Stacy Smith, speaking on the incident and findings, noted that the Independence Police reported to the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m on Saturday and the officers, upon arrival allegedly saw a grey Toyota Tundra pickup truck parked at the junction and a black motorcycle without a license plate along the sidelines of the road.

Smith reported that the victim was found lying beside the motorcycle with injuries on his arms and legs.

Officers noted that Campbell complained of pain throughout his body and was bleeding from his mouth as the emergency personnel carried out the necessary protocols to transfer him to the hospital.

Campbell was transported to the Southern Regional Hospital and subsequently underwent surgery. However, he died while undergoing the surgery, shortly after one o’clock that afternoon.

Further investigations noted that Campbell was travelling south along the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway when he turned right onto the Red Bank Road. The motorcycle however, collided with the front section of the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as thirty-year-old Diedra Jackson, resident of Silk Grass Village. He currently remains under detention, awaiting further investigations.

Furthermore, a urine specimen that was obtained from her has been sent for medical examinations to know if she was driving under influence.