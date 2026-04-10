Taiwan Navy returns to St. Kitts after 23 years, ships dock at Port Zante for historic visit

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority has announced that the visiting fleet includes the Pan-Shi (AOE-532), Yueh-Fei (PFG-1106) and Di-Hua (PFG-1206).

St. Kitts and Nevis: In a landmark moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, vessels from the Taiwan Navy has arrived at Port Zante which marks their first visit to the Federation in over two decades. The ships which are part of the Taiwan Navy’s Midshipmen Cruising and Training Squadron (MCTS) docked early Thursday morning at around 6 am and 6:30 am.

According to the information by the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, the visiting fleet includes the Pan-Shi (AOE-532), Yueh-Fei (PFG-1106) and Di-Hua (PFG-1206). This will also be a rare opportunity for locals to come and witness the ships in person.

While sharing the glimpses, the authorities noted that this historic visit is not only a display of maritime capability but also a symbol of the enduring diplomatic relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

Authorities further invited the members of the public to participate in a special Open Day on Friday, April 10 which is being hosted at Port Zante, Pier 2. From 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM, visitors will have the unique chance to step aboard the naval vessels, meet crew members as well as gain firsthand insight into naval training, operations and onboard technology.

The experience offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of Taiwan’s most important training missions which further brings naval culture closer to the people of the Federation.

Not only this, but a vibrant cultural and military showcase is also scheduled to take place later in the day at Bay Road, directly in front of RAMS supermarket. Running from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM, the event will feature a dynamic lineup of performances including the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Band, the Taiwan Navy Drum Team, an honour guard display and a martial arts showcase.

The performances are expected to draw large crowds, blending precision, discipline and cultural expression in a celebration of friendship between the two nations. Officials note that the visit underscores ongoing cooperation and mutual respect and it reinforces ties beyond diplomacy through people-to-people engagement and shared experiences.