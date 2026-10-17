British Airways to increase Barbados flights by 70% in Winter 2026/27

British Airways plans to increase seat capacity to Barbados by 70% in winter 2026/27 and more than double it in summer 2027, with a new daily London Gatwick service starting October 25, 2026.

Barbados: Barbados is planned to get a notable increase in its air travel connections with the United Kingdom as British Airways (BA) extends its flight schedule for the 2026 winter and 2027 summer season.

Based on the official announcement made by the Barbadian government on September 28, 2026, the airline is projected to expand its seating capacity to the island by 70% during the winter season and more than 100% during summer 2027.

The service is planned to be operated by British Airways from October 25, 2026, introducing a daily service between London Gatwick Airport and Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados.

The new air path will strengthen the airline’s existing connections from London Heathrow, providing the passengers with additional alternatives for direct air travel between the Caribbean destination and the UK.

The expansion of the service is projected to deliver more than 120,000 extra seats annually. During the winter season, British Airways is planning to execute three daily flights from the UK to Barbados, specifically one from Gatwick and two from Heathrow.

The Heathrow air service is planned to increase its frequency from once to twice daily between December 2026 and March 2027, whereas the Gatwick service will operate on a daily basis from October 25.

The service of Gatwick will also proceed into summer 2027, signifying the airline’s first double-daily summer service to Barbados. However, the Gatwick air service will function as a joint air service with Guyana, Tobago or Grenada on six days of the week with a specialised Barbados service on Wednesdays.

This arrangement will extend the connectivity while connecting various Caribbean locations within the network of airlines.

Andrea Franklin, chief executive officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), stated that the expansion is the reflection of the need for journey to Barbados and the broader Caribbean locality.

She also indicated the significance of maintaining an easy reachability for the travellers from the UK and enhancing the connectivity for passengers reaching from other global markets. Whereas, the chief planning and strategy officer for British Airways, Neil Chernoff, correspondingly mentioned the expansion in the services as strengthening factor in the relationship between both nations.