Trinidad: 71-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint with 3-year-old grandson during $7,400 robbery

A 71-year-old man was allegedly forced to drive his vehicle at gunpoint with his three-year-old grandson inside after being robbed in Santa Cruz, Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, a 71-year-old grandfather was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint while he was with his three year old grandson. Both of them were inside the vehicle when this incident took place during a terrifying robbery in Santa Cruz, Trinidad on Friday.

According to the information, the elderly man was driving his brown-coloured Kia Rio north along Palm Avenue, Paxvale, at around 2:45 pm, with his grandson seated in the left rear passenger seat.

Police said that the man had just reached the gate of a construction site at The Vistas when an unidentified male came out from a bushy area and walked towards the vehicle before taking out what appeared to be a firearm. The gunman allegedly pointed the weapon at the grandfather and demanded money while telling him, “Ah know yuh have de money, doh do nuttin funny.”

Fearing for his life as well as the safety of his grandson, the elderly man did not act in an aggressive way following which the suspect reached into the vehicle and took several envelopes containing $7,400 in cash.

But the ordeal did not end there. After taking the cash, the suspect allegedly entered the vehicle and ordered the 71-year-old at gunpoint to continue driving with his three-year-old grandson still inside the car. He asked the victim to drive to Cantaro Village, near Nick Drew, also known as Drew Manor.

As the 3-year-old child was still inside the vehicle, the man was allegedly forced to drive the suspect to the asked location. The suspect eventually exited the vehicle and escaped in an unknown direction.

The victim later went to the Santa Cruz Police Station, where he reported the incident around 8 p.m and described the suspect as being of African descent, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and dark-skinned, with short dark hair. He was reportedly wearing dark-coloured pants and a dark-coloured jersey.