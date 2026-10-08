Bahamas: Two separate suicide attempts reported involving man and 14-year-old boy

Police in The Bahamas are investigating two separate reported suicide attempts, both of whom were taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Bahamas: Police in The Bahamas are investigating two seperate cases of attempted suicide that were reported on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, involving a 63-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy.

Based on the information received from police accounts, the first incident took place in the Flamingo Gardens area, when the 63-year-old man swallowed a large quantity of non-prescription medication.

After the incident, the man was taken to the nearby hospital to provide him with medical assistance and underwent further medical assessment. No additional medical details about his health have been provided by the medical professionals.

The other incident concerned a 14-year-old male, residing in a juvenile facility in Eastern New Providence. According to the police, the teenager was discovered beneath a gazebo with a belt around his neck area after a verbal dispute.

The teenager was later transported to the hospital for medical assistance and further health assessment. Authorities involved in the investigation process have not determined or disclosed the reason or the argument that prompted the act.

Considering the age and status of the teenager as a juvenile facility resident, additional personal details of the boy would also raise serious privacy concerns. Police stated that the investigations into both incidents remain ongoing.

There is currently no information that either incident resulted in a confirmed death and neither incident should be treated as an established suicide case until the authorities do not determine this.

However, the conditions around the incident and the reason what led to take this action have not been completely disclosed by the authorities investigating into two separate suicide attempt cases.

The further details establishing the circumstances, what prompted the suicidal attempts and the current update remains subject to the ongoing investigation. The recent incident raises concerns about mental health issues among the public and highlights the importance of a proper mental support ecosystem for those experiencing emotional distress.