Bahamas: American tourist, 80, dies after being rescued from water at Ocean Cay

The man was found unresponsive near South Beach at Ocean Cay and was taken to a cruise ship’s medical centre, where emergency responders attempted CPR before he was pronounced dead.

Bahamas: An 80-year-old American man died on Sunday after being pulled unresponsive from the water near South Beach at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

According to the officials, officers stationed at Ocean Cat were alerted shortly after 10 am by island security personnel who reported that a male had been found unresponsive in the water. The man was transported from the beach to the medical center aboard a nearby docked cruise ship where emergency responders as well as medical personnel worked to save his life.

Officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and members of the Ocean Cay Rescue Team boarded the vessel to assist as medical staff administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Authorities said that the victim reportedly drifted in and out of consciousness while receiving treatment. Despite extensive life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at 11:03 am.

Investigators later interviewed the victim's wife who told police that her husband had been swimming when she heard screams coming from the beach area. She said she then observed lifeguards pulling him from the water and initiating CPR.

A preliminary examination of the body revealed no visible signs of injury or trauma, police said. The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family members.

Authorities have launched a sudden death investigation and an autopsy is expected to be conducted by Bahamian medical examiners to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators are seeking to establish whether the man died as a result of an accidental drowning or an underlying medical emergency while swimming.

This is a developing news story and more details will be provided soon as they become available.