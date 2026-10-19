Bahamas: 31-year-old arrested over alleged sexual assault

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in the Bahamas over an alleged sexual assault involving a 27-year-old woman at a home in South Bahamia.

Bahamas: A 31-year-old man has been taken into police custody in The Bahamas after the accusations that he sexually abused a 27-year-old woman when she was sleeping at a residence in South Bahamia in the early hours of Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Based on the initial reports available regarding the incident, the woman informed the investigators that she had been spending her time by socialising with a female friend on a Friday evening at various business establishments. Both the women later went back to her friend’s home soon after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The woman who lodged the complaint was sleeping on a couch inside the premises. She claimed that her friend’s husband later woke her from her sleep, who subsequently sexually assaulted her.

However, the circumstances around the reported incident along with what took place shortly before and during the incident, have not been comprehensively determined by the authorities.

After the incident took place, the woman allegedly sought medical assistance and called the police just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. After lodging a complaint, police initiated an investigation into the matter.

A 31-year-old male accused was later arrested by the police and instructed him to exercise caution in relation to the matter. He is currently under police investigation and is cooperating with investigators.

The case remains under active investigation as police work to establish the facts for determining the circumstances surrounding the incident, whether the sequence of events was exactly as explained by the woman who registered the complaint and accused the men of sexual assault.

As of now, the arrest of the suspect does not automatically mean he has pleaded guilty and no court appearance, formal charge or judicial outcome has been officially confirmed against the accused.

Additional details awaited are expected to be disclosed soon by the authorities as the investigation concludes.