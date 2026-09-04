Trinidad and Tobago: Shantelle Adams defeats Winnymar Lopez by unanimous decision in Caracas

Trinidad and Tobago: Shantelle Adams, a Trinidad and Tobago boxer, has defeated her Venezuelan opponent Winnymar Lopez in a unanimous decision in the junior welterweight fight on Monday, August 31 in Caracas.

Each of the three judges scored the six-round battle 58-55 in favor of Adams.

The 33-year-old Adams has won her two professional bouts so far via knockouts.

Adams took control of the fight right from the opening bell, as she showcased good footwork and power to keep Lopez at bay. Her opponent managed to withstand several powerful blows and constantly pressured Adams, refusing to be knocked out, thus making the fight highly competitive.

Lopez, who had only one victory in her past 16 bouts, showed determination and kept advancing on her more experienced rival. The most critical moment of the bout occurred in the fifth round when Adams suffered a blow and sustained a shoulder injury that forced her to take a knee.

Adams miraculously recovered to finish the fifth round and come out for the sixth and final round, eventually winning the fight.

After the fight, during an interview, Adams praised her opponent and noted that she has tremendous respect for Lopez, saying she is a fighter, and it was not an easy fight for her but she expected this kind of fight, but it was more difficult than she anticipated because she was not used to this altitude as she faced difficulty in breathing.

Adams dedicated the victory for her homeland, Trinidad and Tobago, as it was the 64th Independence Day for the country. The boxer also reserved a special word for her teammates Boxu Potts and Barrath Ramoutar.

“Happy Independence Day, Trinidad and Tobago. This is your Independence Day gift from Shantelle Adams, Boxu Potts, and Barrath Ramoutar,” said Adams.