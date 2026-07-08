Sunrise Airways launches direct Antigua-Barbados flights with introductory fares

The route is expected to improve regional travel, tourism and business links between Antigua and Barbados.

Antigua and Barbuda: Sunrise Airways is expanding its services across the Caribbean with the introduction of new direct services between Antigua and Barbados. The new service begins from Wednesday, July 22, and will provide travelers with more options when planning trips to these two popular getaways in a quick and affordable way.

The airline is offering special fares to mark the launch of this new route. One-way tickets from Antigua to Barbados start from US$129, while flights from Barbados to Antigua begin at US$179. Round-trip fares are available at US$299.

These promotional prices are currently available for bookings. It started from July 2 and will continue until July 31 using the promo code WOWINTRO. The discounted fares are available to travel starting July 22, although seats are limited and subject to availability and other booking terms and conditions.

Flights from Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport and Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport will take just over an hour, making this one of the shortest international routes in the Eastern Caribbean.

Sunrise Airways’ new route is a part of their ongoing plans to strengthen regional air travel across the Caribbean. The airline has slowly increased its footprint in the Eastern Caribbean, with flights being launched to Antigua, Saint Lucia, Dominica, St. Kitts, and Sint Maarten. Flights have also been introduced between Antigua and Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic.

The direct service from Antigua to Barbados is expected to benefit both leisure and business travel by reducing travel time and improving connections between the two busier tourism markets in the region. Better air access is also expected to support regional tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges

Passengers can book tickets from the Sunrise Airways’ official website - www.sunriseairways.net. The airline has also advised the travelers to book in advance as there is a limited number of seats available for the introductory promotion.