2026-03-28 13:01:09
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Kehlani, Machel Montano and Beres Hammond to lead St Kitts Music Festival 2026

The American singer will lead a star-studded line-up including Fantasia, Beres Hammond and Machel Montano at the three-day event in Basseterre from June 25 to 27.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: American popstar Kehlani will be headlining the  St. Kitts Music Festival 2026, along with Fantasia, Beres Hammond, Machel Montano and Mavado. The arrival of these top singers at St. Kitts and Nevis will solidify its status as a premier tourism destination.

The 28th edition of the music festival will take place from June 25 to 27, 2026, at Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre. It promises three days of energy, culture and lively performances. Music fans from all across the world are expected to attend the festival, which will also feature performances by several local, regional, and international artists.

They will perform various musical genres from reggae to soca, dancehall and R&B. The official line-up of the St. Kitts Music Festival also includes Aidonia, Kranium, Masicka, Luciano, Tarrus Riley, Shaneil Muir, D’Yani, Valiant, Voice and V'ghn.

Major bands and groups performing on the stage include Steel Pulse, Nu Vybes Band International, Krosfyah and Shelly & Signal Band.

Tickets can be purchased online at their official website - https://stkittsmusicfestival.com/, as they range from $540 for the VIP tickets and $175 for general admission per day. Sunrise Airways has joined as an official partner for the event.

Thursday, June 25 

  • Machel Montano

  • V'ghn

  • Shelly & Signal Band

  • Krosfyah

  • Voice

  • Brandon

  • Nu Vybes Band International

  • Rucas H.E

Friday, June 26 

  • Mavado

  • Aidonia

  • Kranium

  • Steel Pulse

  • D’Yani

  • Shaneil Muir

  • Luciano

  • Valiant

  • Masicka

  • Rodney Tattat

Saturday, June 27

  • Kehlani

  • Fantasia

  • Zu

  • Gharlic & The Upper Level Band

  • Tarrus Riley (Dean Fraser and The Blak Soil Band)

  • Beres Hammond

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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