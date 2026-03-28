Kehlani, Machel Montano and Beres Hammond to lead St Kitts Music Festival 2026
The American singer will lead a star-studded line-up including Fantasia, Beres Hammond and Machel Montano at the three-day event in Basseterre from June 25 to 27.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
St. Kitts and Nevis: American popstar Kehlani will be headlining the St. Kitts Music Festival 2026, along with Fantasia, Beres Hammond, Machel Montano and Mavado. The arrival of these top singers at St. Kitts and Nevis will solidify its status as a premier tourism destination.
The 28th edition of the music festival will take place from June 25 to 27, 2026, at Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre. It promises three days of energy, culture and lively performances. Music fans from all across the world are expected to attend the festival, which will also feature performances by several local, regional, and international artists.
They will perform various musical genres from reggae to soca, dancehall and R&B. The official line-up of the St. Kitts Music Festival also includes Aidonia, Kranium, Masicka, Luciano, Tarrus Riley, Shaneil Muir, D’Yani, Valiant, Voice and V'ghn.
Major bands and groups performing on the stage include Steel Pulse, Nu Vybes Band International, Krosfyah and Shelly & Signal Band.
Tickets can be purchased online at their official website - https://stkittsmusicfestival.com/, as they range from $540 for the VIP tickets and $175 for general admission per day. Sunrise Airways has joined as an official partner for the event.
Thursday, June 25
Machel Montano
V'ghn
Shelly & Signal Band
Krosfyah
Voice
Brandon
Nu Vybes Band International
Rucas H.E
Friday, June 26
Mavado
Aidonia
Kranium
Steel Pulse
D’Yani
Shaneil Muir
Luciano
Valiant
Masicka
Rodney Tattat
Saturday, June 27
Kehlani
Fantasia
Zu
Gharlic & The Upper Level Band
Tarrus Riley (Dean Fraser and The Blak Soil Band)
Beres Hammond
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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