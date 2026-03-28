Kehlani, Machel Montano and Beres Hammond to lead St Kitts Music Festival 2026

The American singer will lead a star-studded line-up including Fantasia, Beres Hammond and Machel Montano at the three-day event in Basseterre from June 25 to 27.

St. Kitts and Nevis: American popstar Kehlani will be headlining the St. Kitts Music Festival 2026, along with Fantasia, Beres Hammond, Machel Montano and Mavado. The arrival of these top singers at St. Kitts and Nevis will solidify its status as a premier tourism destination.

The 28th edition of the music festival will take place from June 25 to 27, 2026, at Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre. It promises three days of energy, culture and lively performances. Music fans from all across the world are expected to attend the festival, which will also feature performances by several local, regional, and international artists.

They will perform various musical genres from reggae to soca, dancehall and R&B. The official line-up of the St. Kitts Music Festival also includes Aidonia, Kranium, Masicka, Luciano, Tarrus Riley, Shaneil Muir, D’Yani, Valiant, Voice and V'ghn.

Major bands and groups performing on the stage include Steel Pulse, Nu Vybes Band International, Krosfyah and Shelly & Signal Band.

Tickets can be purchased online at their official website - https://stkittsmusicfestival.com/ , as they range from $540 for the VIP tickets and $175 for general admission per day. Sunrise Airways has joined as an official partner for the event.

Thursday, June 25

Machel Montano

V'ghn

Shelly & Signal Band

Krosfyah

Voice

Brandon

Nu Vybes Band International

Rucas H.E

Friday, June 26

Mavado

Aidonia

Kranium

Steel Pulse

D’Yani

Shaneil Muir

Luciano

Valiant

Masicka

Rodney Tattat

Saturday, June 27