Royalton CHIC employee alleges toxic workplace, intimidation and favoritism

An anonymous employee alleges a supervisor retaliates against staff who challenge him, takes credit for colleagues’ work and bypasses internal reporting procedures by communicating directly with Human Resources.

Antigua and Barbuda: An employee at Royalton CHIC has alleged that there is intimidation, favoritism and retaliation by a supervisor at the workplace and cited that the toxic behavior has led others to quit or walk off the job.

The worker, who chose to remain anonymous, alleged that a St. Lucian supervisor at the luxury resort behaves as if he is “above the rules,” as several employees have only been able to maintain a working relationship with him through sexual relationships.

The employee further alleged that the supervisor takes credit for the work of others while retaliating against those who question him, and that he has repeatedly gone over his immediate superior’s head to the Human Resources department by way of emails instead of going through proper company procedure.

As per the complaint, he also appears to “only hear from one side of the story,” without getting the other side, especially in cases where he does not like a worker.

The employee further explained that they are trying to obtain copies of emails the supervisor allegedly sent to Human Resources regarding them, as they are considering legal action should the emails contain false or defamatory statements. They added that management has been unhelpful, as everyone has been tight-lipped on the issue.

Per the report, staff members are considering petitioning against the supervisor and management to bring their grievances to light.

The worker added that when a group of employees went to the Workers’ Union, they were told that no reports had been made against the supervisor.

They further added that it was not surprising, considering the “friends and company” culture at the resort.