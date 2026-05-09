LIAT Air launches first direct flights between Antigua and Guadeloupe

The new twice-weekly route is expected to strengthen Caribbean connectivity, support tourism and facilitate cultural and business exchanges between Antigua and Guadeloupe.

Antigua and Barbuda: Regional carrier Liat Air has launched its first-ever flight to Guadeloupe on Friday, May 8, 2026. The new flight is expected to enhance the presence of the airline across Caribbean countries.

The flight left from Antigua and Barbuda at 8 am and arrived in Maryse Condé International Airport, Pointe-à-Pitre, within 20 minutes. During this special flight, a delegation of Antigua and Barbuda was also onboard.

This included LIAT Air Chief Executive Officer Hafsah Abdulsalam; Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism Michael Freeland; Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer Colin James; Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America Charmaine Spencer, and High Commissioner of the United Kingdom John Hamilton. Members of the media and other guests were also onboard the aircraft.

When the flight arrived in Guadeloupe, the tourism stakeholders of the country welcomed the flight and the delegation with a traditional water salute, which signifies it as a major airline milestone. This welcome was also followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony which took place at the Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport. After the welcome ceremony, the tourism stakeholders organised a brief cultural programme.

This new addition of service will further strengthen regional travel and connectivity between Antigua and Guadeloupe, while also facilitating commercial and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

According to the schedule shared by LIAT Air, flights to Guadeloupe will be carried out twice a week. The airline has described this new flight route as “an exciting new chapter for Caribbean connectivity.”

The Airline further stated, “Passengers can now enjoy direct flights between Antigua and Guadeloupe two times a week, opening the door for seamless business travel, weekend escapes, cultural exchange, and unforgettable Caribbean adventures.”