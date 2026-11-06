CHOGM 2026 concludes in Antigua and Barbuda with US$500M in commitments and new Commonwealth initiatives

The four-day summit also saw the launch of a Commonwealth First Spouses Platform, a cancer report and youth recommendations calling for greater participation in policy decisions.

Antigua and Barbuda: The 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda closed on November 4, with new trade and investment commitments, along with new health, youth and climate initiatives. Here are the highlights shared by the Commonwealth and participants from the summit.

Summit opens with call for partnership

The Commonwealth said the meeting officially opened in Antigua and Barbuda to strengthen cooperation and open up opportunities for the bloc’s 2.7 billion people. Leaders, business, and investors focused on attracting investment, increasing trade, creating new opportunities for young people, and accelerating action on climate.

King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, urged leaders to commit to creating a Commonwealth where young people can “look to the future with greater confidence and purpose.”

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey said the strength of the group’s values, history and global network make it an indispensable agent of change.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne called for a Commonwealth that gives every member a voice, every young person a horizon of opportunity.

Samoa’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio warned that the world is already overshooting the critical 1.5 degree threshold, and this must not be an excuse for delaying ambitions.

King meets young delegates

King Charles met young delegates taking part in an innovation skills challenge. During the Commonwealth Youth Forum delegates looked at ways to solve challenges around democracy, economy, climate, inclusion and digital.

Youth Forum concludes

The 14th Commonwealth Youth Forum concluded at CHOGM with over 300 young leaders presenting a policy document to Heads of Government. Key messages included that the young people cannot be invited to decisions only after priorities have been set.

Recommendations include:

Ensuring young people have meaningful representation.

Improving pathways for quality jobs and sustainable living.

Young people being more involved in decision making around climate.

Improved mental health and other key services.

Improving digital access and skills, along with responsible innovation and digital safety.

Report on Cancer in the Commonwealth launched

A report by the Lancet Oncology Commission on Cancer in the Commonwealth was launched at CHOGM. Over 14 First Ladies and spouses of Commonwealth Heads of Government attended the event alongside ministers, experts and advocates.

Discussions took place on how they can improve cancer control through improved treatment, innovation, data and patient-centred care. Investing in cancer control will save lives and improve health systems and economic resilience, the Commonwealth wrote.

First Spouses Platform announced

Spouses and partners of Commonwealth leaders also announced the Commonwealth First Spouses Platform. This includes all current advocacy and creates a platform for faster action on social issues impacting young people, women and other vulnerable groups.

More than US$500 million mobilised

Major commitments were announced by Heads of Government, business leaders, investors and philanthropists. These included investments in renewable energy, skills development for young people, and new trades and growth opportunities amounting to over US$500 million.

The meeting finished with a focus on increasing trade, investment and prosperity across all 56 member states. Leaders met for two days under the theme "Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth".

Over 3000 delegates came to St John’s. The communiqué is available on the Commonwealth’s website.