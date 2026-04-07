CARIFTA Games 2026: Tyra Fenton wins two golds and bronze for Antigua and Barbuda
The island nation added multiple medals across sprint and field events, showcasing strength and consistency throughout the competition.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Antigua and Barbuda: Young sprinter, Tyra Fenton, took home another gold medal in the Under-17 Girls’ 200 meters at the CARIFTA Games on Monday, April 6, 2026. This added a third medal to her collection this week, including another gold for Antigua and Barbuda in the 100 meters and a bronze in the 400 meters.
“Tyra Fenton does it again—storming to GOLD in the U17 Girls 200m. That’s her THIRD MEDAL of the weekend—what a performance. Speed. Power. Dominance. Tyra is on fire,” the Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association (ABAA) announced via their official Facebook page.
Fenton’s three medal victory at the CARIFTA Games 2026, places her among the best individual athletes in the tournament. She displayed great speed in the sprints and powerful strength in all her races.
This increases Antigua and Barbuda's total medal count to 5 - 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze. The silver medal was won by Zonique Charles, whose javelin throw was measured to be 46.23 meters in the Under-17 Girls Javelin event. Maliek Francis secured the third position in the Under-20 Boys Javelin event, with his throw measuring 60.14 meters.
Several athletes also set personal best times in track events at the CARIFTA Games 2026. In the 400 meter race, Ryan Aiken, Jaeda Pigott and Shaquan Garding set their personal records. The times recorded were 49.38 seconds for Ryan Aiken, 51.93 seconds for Garding, and 57.65 seconds for Pigott.
Elite Thomas and Shawn-Ze Joseph also recorded their personal best times in the Boys’ Under-17 1500 meter event. Joseph completed the race with a time of 4 minutes, 21.41 seconds and Thomas had a time of 4 minutes and 43.74 seconds.
The 2026 CARIFTA Games were held at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, between April 4th and 6th. This year had a total number of 68 competitions in the Under-17 and Under-20 Girls and Boys categories.
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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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