CARIFTA Games 2026: Trinidad and Tobago secure second place with 35 medals

The team secured crucial victories in sprint and field events, cementing its strong performance at the CARIFTA Games.

Trinidad and Tobago: The athletes of the island nation have secured a total of 35 medals at the CARIFTA Games 2026, finishing at second place overall. They won 9 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals in accross Under-17 and Under-20 Girls' & Boys’ categories.

The team delivered one of its best performances during the second day on Sunday, April 5. They secured a gold medal in the Boys Under-20 4x100m relay. The team included - Zaccheus Charles, Trevaughn Stewart, Makaelon Woods, and Kaden Herbert - who delivered their best performance.

Michal Paul also won a gold medal on the final day, Monday, April 6, in the Under-17 Boys’ Long Jump. He jumped 6.93 metres and was closely followed by Talshawn Edwards (Jamaica), who jumped 6.71 metres. Randall Monroe (Saint Lucia) secured third position with a jump of 6.60 metres.

In the Under-17 Girls’ 200 metres race, Jael Peters (Trinidad and Tobago) crossed the finish line in 23.95 seconds. Tyra Fenton (Antigua and Barbuda) won the gold medal with 23.39 seconds, while Keyezra Thomas (Bahamas) secured the bronze with 24.03 seconds.

Kiile Alexander player of Trinidad and Tobago also secured a gold medal in the Under-20 Boys’ 800 metres with a record time of 1:50.38. The silver medal was won by Nicholas Frederick (Grenada), who finished the race in 1:51.22, while Joel Morgan (Jamaica) won the bronze with 1:51.72.

During the Under-17 Girls’ 100 metres hurdles, Chelcia Joseph (Trinidad and Tobago) came third with a time of 13.96 seconds. Both the gold and silver were won by Jamaican athletes, Tashana Godfrey (13.27) and Macaela Gordon (13.39).

Trinidad and Tobago also won a silver in Girls 100m Hurdles U20, bronze in Boys 5000m Run U20, bronze in Girls 4x400m Relay U17, gold in Boys Discus Throw U17, and a gold in Girls Heptathlon.