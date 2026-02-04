2026-02-04 12:47:11
Man turns frozen Iguanas into tacos as rare ‘Iguana Rain’ hits South Florida 

Record-breaking cold in South Florida left green iguanas paralyzed, prompting an emergency order for their humane removal.

Sasha Baptiste

South Florida: A bizarre moment of Florida life has captured widespread attention after a local resident reportedly turned frozen iguanas into tacos following a rare cold weather which caused the reptiles to fall from trees across South Florida.

The incident took place after record-breaking cold hit South Florida over the weekend and made several green iguanas ‘cold-stunned’ which resulted in them being paralyzed and fall from the trees. Following the development, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has issued a special emergency in order to allow residents to remove reptiles and deliver them to the designated offices for humane disposal.

The local named Gray Davis shared the video on his official TikTok account in which he is seen collecting the immobilized iguanas and found more than 20 eggs inside. He then chose to use the animals for food rather than discard them. Often referred to locally as the “chicken of the trees,” iguanas are considered invasive in Florida and can be legally humanely killed on private property with the owner’s permission.

The temperate reportedly dropped significantly in South Florida on February 1, 2026, which led to the freezing condition of iguanas and other lizards, making them temporarily paralyzed. The country which experienced its coldest weather in more than 15 years is now also experiencing iguana rain.

The situation has been explained by wildlife experts as ‘dangerous’ for reptiles like iguanas and noted that when temperatures dip into the low 40s, iguanas can become cold-stunned, and prolonged exposure to temperatures in the 30s can increase the risk of death for these cold-blooded animals. This means that they freeze in their position or go in a state where they completely loose muscle control.

They further added that these reptiles use the heat and warmth for their bodies which helps them to stick to the trees or any other surface. Several locals were left shocked after they saw the iguanas fallen on the ground and reported the same to authorities with some even posting their pictures online.

Notably, the iguanas rain gathered a lot of attention across social media platforms as all those individuals who saw this rain in Florida posted the videos also online. Many people commented on it in a humorous and joyful way while some expressed their concern.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to this development after receiving multiple reports from concerned individuals and this also resulted in the authorities conducting a special emergency meeting.

Officials further asked the residents to remain calm but cautious during this time and issued a warning to some who were and are trying to help these reptiles by bringing them into their homes or cars saying that “once they warm up and get their energy back, they might get aggressive and attack you.” 

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

