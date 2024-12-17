Tuesday, 17th December 2024
Female teenage suspect of Wisconsin School shooting dies by suicide

According to the media reports, the shooting took place at a confined place in school right before 11 a.m. and two of the students are critically injured, getting treated at the hospital.

A 15-year-old female killed a teacher and another student while injuring six others during an open-fire on Monday, December 16, at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin has shocked the locals.

As per speculations, the suspect who was identified as Natalie Rupnow killed herself with a self-inflicted gun wound after shooting the teacher and fellow schoolmates.

The Police Chief stated in a press conference that her parents are not suspected of abetting the crime as they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

There have been previous cases in Wisconsin where a school shooting was reported, one was in December 2019 at the Oshkosh West High School, where both the officer and student were injured with the armed student attacking the officer first.

Suspect of the Oshkosh West High School shooting
Just before the shooting at Oshkosh West High School, a teen male student brought a gun to Waukesha South High School in December 2019, where when confronted pointed the gun at the officers. 

The Ongoing Investigation for Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin

According to the police, at around 10:57 a.m., a second grader called 911 alerting them of the shooting and a deputy with the Sheriff’s office was the first to arrive the scene, just three minutes after the call.

The Police Chief said that a training for school shooting was being conducted just three miles from the school when the 911 call for shooting was received.

24 seconds later, the Madison police arrived and entered the school and found the suspect injured while the gun was retrieved.

The police gave information on the weapon stating that it was a 9mm pistol while the investigation of its origin is still ongoing.

The police during a news conference
The shooting’s motive is still unknown and there is no proof of any victim being specifically targeted by the suspect.

Out of the six injured, one teacher and 3 students with less injuries were treated and released by Monday evening while the other two are still in a critical position.

The police further stated that the suspect’s parents are cooperating and seems to not know of the crime until recently.

The investigation is still ongoing with police checking her social media for any evidence or if she had help in planning the attack or if she told anyone of her plan or motive.

Who was Natalie Rupnow

Natalie Rupnow, who went as Samantha, was a 15-year-old, the suspect in the shooting that took place on Monday morning, December 16.

Natalie Rupnow
Due to her not revealed identity, many speculated she was transgender to which the police said that the gender of the suspect has nothing to do with the case and the identity of the suspect as a female was later revealed.

School’s safety practices put to test

The elementary school’s director, Barbara Wiers said that the students handled themselves very nicely.

She added that the school has safety practices, when that happened just in the starting of the school year in which it is always announced that it is a drill.

This wasn’t announced on Monday so when “Lockdown” was heard, the students knew it was real and immediately started hiding themselves.

Sasha Baptiste

