Colombian Pastor dies after alleged gang beating in Cartagena

The victim has been identified as Jesús Alberto Puerta Pérez, who has worked as a motorcycle taxi driver and was associated with La Antorcha Encendida Church, which is an independent congregation.

Colombia: A Colombian pastor has died after being beaten by the members of a criminal gang, which he had been evangelizing in the city of Cartagena.

According to the reports, he didn’t let them use his motorcycle.

The victim has been identified as Jesús Alberto Puerta Pérez, who has worked as a motorcycle taxi driver and was associated with La Antorcha Encendida Church, which is an independent congregation.

The officials reported that Puerta Pérez had previously lent the motorcycle to the gang members he preached to. However, he refused and turned them down that day as he was reportedly warned they intended to smuggle illegal drugs on it.

He was told that the gang members have also used it for crimes before.

Officials noted that the investigations revealed that the gang men allegedly planned to trap Puerta Pérez by linking him to a crime through the motorcycle and beat him to death in anger when he refused to let them use the motorcycle on October 7.

Authorities noted that he and his wife have spent eight years as missionaries. He regularly preached to homeless people and to the gang members in the parts of the city seen as dangerous.

They have also founded a church in María La Baja, which is about 43.5 miles south of Cartagena in Bolívar’s Montes de María area. However, in December 2025, they left for Cartagena after threats over his preaching forced them out.

As per the reports, he has three children, aged 5, 6 and 12.

The incident had raised serious concerns among the Christian community as a user commented, “Through stories like these we see the desperate need for a savior. Jesus came for the sick and those people who did this are exactly who he came for. This pastor will receive crowns in heaven. It’s extremely sad to see this stuff though.”

Further investigations into the matter are ongoing as no arrests have yet been made by the police.