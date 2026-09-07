A Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft operated by 21 Air for Amazon overran the runway after landing in Miami, triggering a fire, multiple fatalities and a major emergency response.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES: An Amazon Prime Air cargo aircraft crashed at Miami International Airport (MIA) in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, September 6, 2026, which resulted in at least five deaths and five injuries after it overran the runway at the airport, reported by local officials and federal aviation authority.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that 21 Air Flight 7598, a Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft, overran the runway immediately after it landed at about 2 p.m. local time. The aircraft took off from Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

21 Air operated the aircraft on behalf of Amazon, which means Air 21 was the cargo airline which was operating the flight for air cargo operations of Amazon.

Following a runway excursion, the aircraft went beyond the airport grounds and collided with multiple vehicles present near Northwest 42nd Avenue. The collision incident ultimately resulted in major fire producing heavy smoke and flames. Immediately above 60 emergency crews and around 200 personnel were sent by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at the site.

According to the authorities at least five people died, five others were injured and three among which are reported critically injured. Officials had not disclosed the identities of the people who lost their lives. The pilot and co-pilot were said to be trapped inside the aircraft in the aftermath of the crash.

The incident led to a temporary closure of the Miami International Airport’s runways and taxiway, bringing about significant disruptions to the flight operations. Limited runway operations resumed later Sunday evening.

The incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA. The reason which resulted in runway overrun has not been officially established. Investigators are likely to inspect factors including the aircraft’s landing performance, wind and weather conditions at the time and the aircraft’s operating and maintenance history.