Trinidad: Wanted man killed in police-involved shooting during anti-crime operation

Mikael Isaiah Lewis, who was wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery investigation, died after a police-involved shooting in Ste Madeleine on October 23, according to police.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man who was wanted in relation to a home invasion and robbery investigation was shot dead by the police during an intelligence-led anti-crime operation in Ste Madeleine, Trinidad, on October 23, 2026.

The man has been identified as Mikael Isaiah Lewis, a resident from Corinth Hills.

According to the reports, the incident occurred around 3 a.m, when two men approached police as they were driving along Hibiscus Drive, San Fernando, heading east.

The men told the police that they witnessed an attempted robbery by two armed suspects, however they were unsuccessful and fled the scene. They reported that the suspects were from the Corinth Hills area.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service released a Media Release, sharing the details of the incident.

“A man has died following a police-involved shooting incident which occurred during an intelligence-led anti-crime exercise, conducted in the Ste Madeleine Police District in the early hours of Friday, October 23rd, 2026,” the statement noted.

“Around 3:00 a.m., officers were travelling east along Hibiscus Drive, San Fernando, when two men approached them and reported that two-armed men had attempted to rob an individual but were unsuccessful before fleeing the scene. The informants reportedly indicated that the suspects were from the Corinth Hills area,” it added.

Officers attended the area searching for the men when a man matching the description of one of them was seen on the bottom stairwell of Alexandra Lane heading north.

When approached by police the suspect ran up the stairs clutching his waist. The officers gave chase and told the man to stop.

Once reached the top of the stairwell the man allegedly pointed a firearm and did not follow repeated orders to drop it. Three officers then discharged their service pistols.

The man then collapsed onto the floor and dropped his firearm. Police said they recovered the item and could see he was suffering injuries but was still showing signs of life.

The man was immediately taken to the San Fernando General hospital for medical attention. He was pronounced dead at around 3:46 a.m.

Police records revealed that Lewis was wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery investigation in the Mon Repos district.

The operation was conducted to detect and suppress firearms, robberies and home invasions with Senior Superintendent Hospedales, Superintendent Bertie, Woman Superintendent Bridglal, Assistant Superintendents Pacheco, Ramsaran and Chulhan and Woman Assistant Superintendent Motilal leading.

Further investigations are underway with potential links to active robbery, home invasion and firearms matters.