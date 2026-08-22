Trinidad: Passenger charged after firearm and ammunition found at Piarco Airport

A passenger arriving from New York was arrested at Piarco International Airport after Customs officers reportedly found a Ruger firearm, magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Trinidad and Tobago: A passenger travelling from New York has been arrested at the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad for having a firearm, magazine and ammunition in his possession.

The Customs officers discovered the possessions from the passenger during a Customs operation at the airport on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Following the discovery, he was immediately stopped by the airport authorities and was subsequently arrested by the police officers.

On Tuesday, 18th August 2026, He appeared before the Master of the High Court on charges brought against him under section 212(a) and 213(a) of the Customs Act, Chapter 78:01.

He was subsequently remanded into custody and is now scheduled to return to the court on September 9, 2026 for further hearing. The charge was not required to call for a plea because it was laid indictably.

The Customs and Excise Division reported that the flight had departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York to Trinidad and the passenger was on boardflight, registration B617 of JetBlue Airways.

The officials disclosed that during the Customs operations, as the passenger was inspected, the officers discovered one Ruger firearm, 12 rounds of .380 ammunition and one magazine.

Considering the discovery, the residents of Trinidad and Tobago have become so concerned that they have been expressing their views through social media, as a user has commented, “Hmmmmm... Someone probably handed him that inside Piarco airport. Ain't no way in hell, he got through TSA with that... you can't even slipped a mini scissors inside a thermos, much less....”

While, another user commented, “Commenters read this for your information: JetBlue does not allow passengers to board the cabin with a gun. Firearms are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage. However, you can transport unloaded firearms in your checked baggage if they are locked inside a hard-sided case and declared at the ticket counter during check-in. In T&T citizens or visitors you are not allowed period whether in your person or in luggage.”

Further reports have noted that the Customs and Excise Division is working towards preventing the illicit importation of firearms and ammunition. The officials said they will maintain a strong presence at the nation’s ports.