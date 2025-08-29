Trinidad: Police probe possible link between Santa Cruz murder and Chaguanas supermarket robbery

Four armed bandits reportedly targeted a supermarket on Caroni Savannah Road in Charlieville early this morning, making off with valuables.

Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic incident occurred in Santa Cruz on Thursday, August 28, 2025, where a victim named Reyond Jeffrey was shot dead at his own residence at Blazney Road. The investigators have a doubt that there might be a possibility of any link between Jeffery’s murder and a robbery which occurred in Chaguanas on August 27.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Department mentioned the details of the robbery and said that around 8:06 am, August 27, 2025, 4 bandits stormed a supermarket located at Caroni Savannah Road in Charlieville. The officials further described the suspects as being of slim to medium build, all wearing masks and dark-colored clothing.

The department also said that one man was carrying a firearm and another with a cutlass. Eyewitnesses reported that the suspects assaulted the supermarket manager before fleeing with stolen goods.

Authorities further revealed that the suspects stole 2 cell phones, $1,000 USD, $30,000 Trinidad and Tobago currency and some cigarettes valued over $14,000. Along with that, the suspects also stole a 61-year-old customer’s car identified as the Nissan Tiida (registration PCD 1578) at gunpoint when he entered the supermarket. Along with his car they also took the victims’ drivers permit, identification card and bank card.

After the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in a stolen Nissan Tiida and a second vehicle with registration PBH 1088. Police confirmed that the second vehicle was taken from Jeffrey's home on August 12.

Authorities stated that the investigation team suspects a possible link between Reynold's murder and the robbery, as Reynold may have known who stole his family's vehicle, which was later used in the Chaguanas robbery.

It is being said that the police officers are working hard to determine if the suspects who were involved in the robbery were also involved in Jeffrey’s murder.

The police are still investigating both robbery as well as Jeffrey’s murder also the case is ongoing and the police are working everything possible to gather more evidence and identify the suspects involved.