Trinidad: Missing 75-year-old man found dead beneath suitcases at home

The search for 75-year-old Chunilal Bandoo ended on Monday after his body was found beneath several suitcases at his residence on Mc Inroy Street, Curepe.

Trinidad and Tobago: The search for a missing 75-year-old Chunilal Bandoo came to a tragic end on Monday, September, 7, 2026, after his body recovered under a number of suitcases from his residence located at Mc Inroy Street, Curepe. Bandoo was last spotted alive on Saturday, September 5, police are probing into the sequence of events leading to his death.

Bandoo’s sudden missing status had triggered suspicion over the weekend after he could not be found. Reports reveal that he was spotted drinking with a friend outside his residence before his disappearance.

Eventually his clothes were recovered outside his home and turned over to his relatives, raising further concerns regarding his whereabouts and leading to subsequent efforts to locate him.

The search took a tragic turn on Monday when officials from the Hunter’s Search and Rescue Team stepped into the residence and discovered Bandoo’s body beneath the suitcases. The search team operated under the leadership of Captain Vallence Rambharat.

Police thereafter responded to the scene and launched an investigation into the conditions surrounding the discovery.

Based on the current information available, there is no official confirmation determining how Bandoo died, whether his death connects with any criminal involvement or if any suspect has been arrested or detained in relation to the case.

The body of the deceased is likely to go through a post-mortem examination, which is expected to assist in establishing the cause and nature of death. Police officials will also launch a probe into finding the circumstances surrounding Bandoo’s disappearance, the status of his house and the location where his body was discovered.

The recovery of the body was significantly strange as Bandoo’s body was discovered surrounded by suitcases inside his residence, instead of in an easily visible location. The investigation is undergoing and additional details regarding the case are expected to emerge as authorities continue their inquiries.