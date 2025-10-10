Trinidad: Elderly woman dead for days, daughter with mental illness found inside home 

Around 10 am on October 8, 2025, an official from the Ministry of Social Development visited the residence following a report from health officials about concerns for the elderly woman's wellbeing.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officials in Trinidad made a shocking discovery on Wednesday morning when they found the decomposed body of a 91-year-old Joyce Saunders at her residence located at Cherry Tree Circle, Santa Rosa Heights, Arima.

It is reported that around 10 am on October 8, 2025, an official from the Ministry of Social Development visited the residence after receiving a report from health officials about concerns for the wellbeing of the elderly woman.

Upon arrival, the officers detected a strong foul smell coming from inside the house, which appeared to be locked and secured. The officers immediately called the fire officials to ask for assistance following which the force their way inside the residence only to find Patricia Saunders the 63-year-old daughter of the disease woman in a tragic manner.

It is said that the victim's daughter reportedly suffers from a mental disorder and she was hiding in another room while her mother dead body was in the other room.

The officials then took Saunders for a medical evaluation and further search of the residence led to the shocking discovery of Joyce Saunders’ decomposing remains in a bedroom which was located on the eastern side of the house.

While it is believed to be a natural death of the 91-year-old woman, Police are still continuing their investigations into the incident to confirm the development, said the Ministry of social development.