JetBlue flight from Guyana diverted to Philadelphia amid adverse weather

Two passengers reportedly fell ill after being stuck on the flight for an extended period and required medical assistance upon landing in Philadelphia.

Guyana: A JetBlue flight from Guyana to London was diverted to Philadelphia due to adverse weather conditions earlier today, confirmed the officials. According to the information, the passengers aboard the flight which left the Cheddi Jagan International Airport early Friday were suck inside the aircraft for around two hours after the flight was diverted.

It was reported that two passengers aboard the flight got sick because of being stuck for a prolonged time and required medical assistance as soon as the flight landed in Philadelphia.

The flight which was bound for New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport faced bad weather mid-air following which it had to be diverted to Philadelphia. The captain of the aircraft managed to safely land the flight amid the intense weather.

Reportedly, this delay naturally had a ripple effect on JetBlue flights scheduled to leave John F Kennedy International Airport for Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana.

As of now, it is not clear how long the passengers had to wait inside the aircraft, and the airline is yet to make any remarks on this incident.

Following the reports were out, netizens across the world were expressing their relief over the safe landing of the aircraft. “I'm glad the plane and passengers are all safe. And for all these people complaining or pointing blame, do research on how aviation works, and procedures for emergencies in sudden inclement weather,” said a user named Ajay Persaud.

Another user said, “Thank God He helped the pilots land safely. It’s perilous times these days, nothing is guaranteed except trust in God’s love and care, always pray before boarding a flight, and give God praise and thanks when you have landed safely! An applause is in order for the pilots and flight attendants! Tomorrow isn’t promised but God’s love is forever, depend on it."