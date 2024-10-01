JetBlue celebrates 15 years of flying to Barbados with exclusive $115 fares

United States based airline JetBlue is celebrating 15 years of flying to Barbados with special fares starting at just $115 one way from John F Kennedy Airport in New York.



While announcing the development through their official Facebook page, Visit Barbados authorities noted, “Nonstop sunshine, nonstop savings! JetBlue is celebrating 15 years of flying to Barbados with special fares starting at just $115 one-way from JFK. See you soon in paradise.”



The airline asked the passengers to book their tickets by October 4 to avail this exclusive and limited offer. People can book their travel between 29 October to 10 December, 2024 excluding Thursday, Friday and Saturday travel.



This limited-time offer will allow more passengers to book convenient and affordable travel options from New York to Barbados, easing their overall journey.



JetBlue has always showcased its commitment and dedication to the Caribbean region with consistent expansion to several destinations across the region.



Recently, the airline expanded its capacity to Barbados from its Boston focus city for the upcoming winter season. The carrier announced its plans to offer three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the season.



While commenting on this development, Minister of Tourism, Ian Gooding Edghill said that the announcement shows the carrier’s commitment to Barbados and also aligns with his vision of continued growth of the tourism industry.



Meanwhile, the CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc Andrea Franklin also said that the increased capacity would make more opportunities for business out of New England which is a region that is getting ever increasing focus from both JetBlue and BTMI.



She said that Barbados continues to be in demand and the tourism offerings also continues to appeal to visitors to the shores and these additional flights will support the growth during the peak winter season and provide ease of access for both core leisure passengers and members of the diaspore, several of whom have already signalled their interest in returning for the highly anticipated We Gatherin’ 2025.