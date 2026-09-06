Trinidad: Camouflage-clad gunmen rob Casino workers of more than TT$17,000

Two armed men dressed in camouflage ambushed casino workers during closing time, stealing more than TT$17,000 before fleeing in a white Suzuki as police continued investigations.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two armed men dressed in full camouflage clothing ambushed the workers at a casino on Lower High Street during a routine closing shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2026 and escaped with more than $17,000 in cash.

According to the reports, the suspects were seated in a white Suzuki motor car, parked several metres from the casino, from where they were watching the premises and waiting for an opportunity to strike.

They saw the opportunity as staff began securing the casino for the night. As they were closing the gates, the suspects pulled up in a car behind the victims' vehicle, and the two armed, camouflage-clad men got out and confronted them.

The CCTV footage showed that the men ambushed the victims and announced a robbery, demanding the cash on hand. In the middle of the encounter, a mother among the workers tried to shield her infant as the gunmen carried out the heist.

The bandits reportedly seized the bag containing more than $17,000 before fleeing back to the waiting vehicle and speeding off from the scene.

Investigators allege that the men may be serving members of the Defence Force, and that the robbery was an inside job. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed by police yet.

No injuries were reported, but the incident has left workers shaken, especially as a young child was present during the confrontation.

Several people have expressed their views on the incident through social media as a person wrote, “Set up by the person carrying the purse. Why did the person carrying the bag stay to lock up when there are 3 other people to do that?”

Another user commented, “Hats off to the lady or the mom for protecting that innocent child from even having to witness this traumatizing incident"

Further police enquiries in the matter are ongoing.