Dominica Govt hands over 11 new homes in Canefield East, 215 families set to benefit nationwide

Eleven families received new homes in Canefield East, marking the first phase of Dominica’s plan to hand over 215 homes and apartment units across nine communities.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has officially handed over the keys to 11 newly constructed homes at Canefield East on Friday, September 4, 2026. This marks the first phase of a larger initiative of 215-home delivery across various communities that the officials have noted will be completed over the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit told the beneficiaries and government officials at the ceremony that 215 families are set to receive homes and apartment units in the coming weeks.

“Ladies and gentlemen, over the next few weeks, the government will hand over 215. That means 215 families will have the opportunity to move into safe, modern and resilient homes,” PM announced.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, welcomed the beneficiaries, saying, “Today is the day where you see your home sweet home.”

Melissa further announced that 11 families, totalling 53 people, will be moving into new homes today, and in the next two weeks, 218 families across nine communities across Dominica will have the keys to their new homes.

“11 families here today. 53 people will be moving into a new home and coming in next, in the next two months, 218 families across nine communities in Dominica will receive keys to their brand new home,” the Housing Minister announced.

She added, “We put a key in their hands, a roof over their heads and dignity back into their lives. And that is the kind of government we are. We are a caring government. This is our commitment. This is our policy. And this is our promise to the people of Dominica.”

Melissa also emphasised that the Dominica Labour Party has just started and is going to transform the entire community.

“I am telling you this entire community is going to transform and we've just started,” she said.

Several beneficiaries, such as Verlin Moses and Kishma Lucian, addressed the gathering, sharing their experience about repeated home losses to landslides and Hurricane Maria, past housing struggles and expressed their gratitude toward the government for providing a life changing home.

“On behalf of my children and myself, I want to say thank you. Thank you for a new life changing home that was given to us. My family and I have been through a lot,” Moses said.

She further shared that she has lost her home three times and starting over each time felt impossible, but the government has made it possible.

“In 2020, we lost our first home when a huge boulder came down and destroyed. In 2017, we lost our second home by Hurricane Maria. Then in 2020, we lost our third home by another massive boulder. Each time we didn't just lose a home, but we lost a place of comfort and memories. It was painful and starting over each time felt impossible. But today, because of this caring government, we have a new home, a safe home, a home that has been given to us at no cost,” she noted.

Another beneficiary, Gardelia Shipley, said her family lost their home to Hurricane Maria in 2017 and had to stay at the Gospel Mission Church, before going over to stay with one of her father’s friends.

“In 2017, Hurricane Maria destroyed our home and changed our lives. After the Hurricane, my father, my two siblings, and I had nowhere to call home. For a while, we stayed at the Gospel Mission Church, and afterwards, we were able to stay with one of my father's friends. Those were not easy times for my family,” she said.

Lucian shared that after losing her home in Hurricane Maria, she lost her mother just a few months later, making her wonder how she would make it through her life after losing too much at once.

“In 2017, I lost my home and everything I owned to the Hurricane Maria. Then just four months later, I lost my mother to cancer, leaving my younger sisters in my care,” she said.

She further added, “To the government of Dominica, I want you to know that after everything my family has went through, having a permanent place to call home is a blessing beyond what words can truly describe.”

Skerrit also mentioned the Roseau North by-election, scheduled for Monday, September 7, during his address, noting that the housing handover is an evidence of delivery on government promises, and also urged the Roseau North voters to weigh the record on housing, health care and other services when casting ballots.