Digicel announces immediate closure of Loop Caribbean after 11 years

Launched in 2014, the website became a key source of digital news for Caribbean audiences, building a loyal following through its wide-ranging coverage.

‘Loop News Bids the Caribbean a Grateful Goodbye’ quoted Telecommunications company Digicel while announcing the closure of its Caribbean digital news platform after 11 years of services, effective immediately from today. Digicel also disclosed its plans to wind down its operations at its Caribbean sports broadcasting arm ‘SportsMax’ by August 8.

This sudden shut down of regional website Loop News is anticipated to leave a void in Caribbean journalism. The website which was launched in 2014 became a significant news website across the region and had built a loyal audience in over a decade of its services.

While confirming the development, Digital stated on the Loop News website, “This decision marks the end of an era,” and said that it wasn’t an easy choice to make, but they believe it is the right one at the moment.

The website was also running several social media accounts with some of them even dedicated to particular countries such as Loop TT, Loop Jamaica and Loop Barbados with an aim to ease the locals of that country to find all the relevant news on a single platform.

Soon after the official announcement was made, social media was filled with ‘RIP Loop News’ comments with several locals saying that it is not a good sign for the sustainability of regional news media.

Although the news website was active till yesterday, posting aggressively across all its social media platforms, Digicel suddenly announced the immediate shutdown of the site, citing no specific reasons for the abrupt decision.

Moreover, the planned wind-down of SportsMax operations by August 8 further adds to the uncertainty surrounding Digicel's Caribbean media ventures.

Digicel also confirmed that staff at both Loop News and SportsMax have been informed of the development, and they would be receiving transition support according to the local labour laws.

While Loop was launched in 2014, the sports website SportsMax was running since 2002 and reportedly it was a major source of regional as well as international sports programming. The latter is said to have played a crucial role in shaping the careers of several Caribbean sports broadcasters including Mariah Ramharack, Alexis Nunes and George Davis.

JUST IN: SportsMax and Loop News shutting down



"SportsMax will broadcast for the final time on Friday 8th August... Loop News will cease to operate as a news provider with immediate effect," Digicel said Tuesday. — Anselm Gibbs (@AnselmGibbs) July 8, 2025

Digicel further expressed its gratitude to audiences as well as their employees and highlighted that the move is strived at creating an enhanced value for business clients across the Caribbean region.

Taking to Facebook, locals expressed their frustration with Brent Acosta saying, “End of an Era #LoopNews. I have worked with some talented people across the Caribbean to grow and developed the brand for years but now thanks to poor leadership and even less vision the brand that digitally transformed the regional news & content industry is closing.”

Journalist Wayne Chen noted, “Not a good sign for the sustainability of regional news media; companies are struggling financially; TikTok, Facebook, X cannot substitute for proper reportage.”