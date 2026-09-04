“There is no plan with the United Workers Party,” says Fond Cole resident

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and Ashma McDougall addressed the residents of Fond Cole on September 3, 2026, during a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) public meeting in the Roseau North constituency.

The rally was part of the DLP's campaign for the upcoming September 7, 2026 by-election in Roseau North, where the party's candidate, Ashma McDougall, is contesting the seat against United Workers Party candidate Danny Lugay.

Several attendees, including local residents Trinity, Jason Fontaine and Kimani Blah, shared their personal views and experience in Dominica under the DLP, noting that they had previously supported opposition parties but now want to back the DLP in this by-election considering their work for the betterment of Dominica.

Jason Fontaine said, “There is no plan with the United Workers Party. The Dominica Labour Party has take Dominica on a different level.”

Trinity expressed his utmost disagreement for opposition candidate Danny Lugay, saying, “I cannot support a man that is so wicked and evil towards my people and only coming out in the shadows when things don't go in his way. That's a narcissist.”

“I cannot support you, Danny Lugay. I cannot support you, Thompson Fontaine. You make a bad move and it, and it too late now. The mask all you had wearing all the time, it finally slip off and people actually seeing all you for who you are now. So even if all you try to put it back on, people don't see you only for who you are, who you be,” he added.

Kimani Blah, a fisherman from Fond Cole, praised PM Skerrit, as she said, “Mr. Skerrit have been in place for the time he have been in place. It is amazing to see the amount of things he have done in the space of time.”

The Prime Minister, during his address, noted that 218 homes, which are valued at approximately 450,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars each, would be distributed across the country over the following two weeks.

He said the materials used in the construction were all sourced entirely from Dominican suppliers.

“All, from cement to tiles, from paint to stones, aggregate and sand, we bought it from Dominican suppliers, letting the money circulate within the private sector,” Skerrit noted.

Skerrit also confirmed that a 19-million-dollars small business loan facility at 3.5% interest would become available in December 2026.

“Come December, there'll be some 19 million dollars for small businesses at 3.5%, prepare yourself,” PM said.

He also noted that a 75 million dollar cruise village project would shortly be signed for the Roseau North constituency.

During her address, McDougall highlighted the development plan for the constituency, which is focused on expanding the fishing industry beyond catching to storage, processing and packaging, along with the proposals for hillside tourism accommodation and improved infrastructure in the Ferro City area.

“There are infrastructural, infrastructural improvements within Ferro City that must become part of our works,” McDougall said.

Ashma also noted that she intends to continue engaging with the residents after the by-election regardless of the outcome.

“After the campaign, shirts will be packed away, but I will still come.”

Lastly, while closing the meeting, Skerrit said the government's housing, education and social welfare programmes, including the ‘Yes We Care’ initiative for elderly residents, would continue under a re-elected DLP administration.

He also noted that no party in the history of Dominica has invested more in education, young people, housing and the private sector than the Dominica Labour Party.