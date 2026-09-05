Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins 200m title at 2026 Diamond League Final

Julien Alfred clocked 21.79 seconds to win the women’s 200m in Brussels, securing her first Diamond League Final title in the event and her third overall Diamond League Final crown.

Belgium : Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred recorded another major milestone in her rising athletics career by winning the women’s 200 metres race at the 2026 Wanda Diamond League FInal in Brussels, Belgium on Friday, September 4.

Julien Alfred posted 21.79 seconds against a legal +0.1 m/s wind at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme. She defeated Kayla White of America, who finished at 22.00 seconds, while Great Britain’s Amy Hunt finished third with 22.16 seconds.

The achievement is specifically significant because its first Diamond League Final title for Alfred in the 200m. It is also her overall third Diamond League Final title in the past three years. Her earlier Diamond League victory came from the 100m, Brussels achievement adds another milestone in establishing her as one of the leading sprint athletes in the world.

The 25-year-old athlete reached the final with an impressive form. She maintained an unbeaten streak over 200m throughout the 2026 season with a remarkable 21.51-second national record in Monaco on July 10. That performance stands among the quickest 200m times ever recorded, surpassed only by Florence Griffith-Joyner’s with 21.34 from 1988 and Shericka Jackson’s 21.41 from 2023.

Alfred’s Brussels triumph also has significance for the approaching World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest. After becoming the Diamond League champion, she automatically qualified for the championship, in addition to her automatic qualification for the 100m as a defending Olympic champion.

Her recent victory solidifies an already remarkable international record. Alfred is the 2024 Olympic champion, an Olympic silver medallist in 200m and a World Indoor champion.