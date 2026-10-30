2026-10-30 15:59:47
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Trinidad: Attorney Taradath Singh pleaded, ‘Please Don’t Take My Life,’ after surviving first attack

A month after escaping a shooting outside his Cunupia home, the 53-year-old defence lawyer was killed near a gym in Charlieville.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: An attorney-at-law has begged those who wanted him dead to spare his life in a voice note sent after he survived a shooting attempt, however, he was shot to death outside a gymnasium on Tuesday, October 27, 2027.

The victim has been identified as criminal defense lawyer and former police officer Tadath Singh, 53.

According to the reports, he was shot dead near Power House Gym close to Caroni Savannah Road and ASJA Avenue, around 6:25 p.m.

Singh was reportedly shot by a man wearing a mask and blue overalls. He attempted to escape but collapsed near the ASJA compound and died at the scene.

Officers noted that he was shot twice in the chest. Police recovered 13 spent 9mm casings from the crime scene and his licensed pistol was found in his parked vehicle.

The voice note was sent by Singh on the night of September 28, 2026, following the first attack he faced, right outside his home at Penn Trace, Cunupia. He said he believes someone has paid to kill him.

"And somebody was obviously paid to take my life," he said.

He added, "This is just an appeal to whoever that person or those persons are not to take my life, please.Because I want, I want to see my children and grandchildren as well.”

Singh appealed to the people behind his attack not to take his life before his time.

“It's simply a plea from me to whoever it is to just not take my life before, you know, it's time. I ask kindly,” he pleaded.

Later around 7:35 p.m. that night, Singh reportedly saw a person wearing blue coveralls and a cap, suddenly emerging from bushes across Singh’s residence.

The person pointed a firearm at him and fired several shots. His vehicle was hit, but he ran to safety and the attacker fled on foot.

Further investigations concerning the circumstances and motive behind the incident remain underway as the investigators are examining the evidence and increasing patrols.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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