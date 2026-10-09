Trinidad: 71-year-old cyclist Mahase Boodoo dies after collision with car in Couva

A 71-year-old cyclist, Mahase Boodoo, died after a collision with a car on Union Road in Union Village, Couva. He was taken to a health facility but succumbed to his injuries later that morning.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 71-year-old cyclist has died after allegedly falling into the path of a car along the Union Road, Union Village Couva, on Wednesday morning during his morning bicycle ride.

The victim has been identified as Mahase Boodoo, resident of Union Village, Couva.

According to the reports, the officials noted that the old man was riding on his bicycle north along the roadway at approximately 8:20 a.m when he suddenly veered across the road while carrying a shovel.

Boodoo reportedly fell into the path of a blue Nissan B15, which was being driven by an elderly man of Couva North.

The bicyclist sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to the Couva Health Facility by the Emergency Health Services unit who were contacted at the scene.

He was subsequently taken in for medical attention and examination, however, he succumbed to his injuries at about 10:10 a.m and was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents and the people who personally knew him, as a user commented, “This is one the most humblest elderly man. I knew from the other village. On that stretch of the village. People drives recklessly. This man rides his bicycle on the side of the road. Which I know. Which I see alot with my bare eyes. I may not have been there at that time. But an innocent life is gone. Fly high uncle and continue riding your bike to your maker. You see right. When quiet humble people dies. It worries your brain. It makes you think. Alot of questions is asked. Im sorry you had to leave this way. But God knows best. This man lives minute away from me. And its very sad. To the family. Accept my condolences. Your wife. Nice aunty. And your daughters. Nice girls. I went to School with the older one. Sorry.”

Another user commented, “Very nice guy respectful pleasant never hear him say a bad word in all my life I know him growing up my condolences to the family RIP.”

Further investigations into the matter are continuing.